An armed, masked woman held up a convenience store in Moncton on Wednesday night, Codiac Regional RCMP say.

The armed robbery occurred at the Shopping Basket Convenience Plus store on Humphrey Street at about 10:30 p.m., said Sgt. André Pepin.

The woman fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, he said, declining to disclose the type of weapon used.

Several Codiac Regional RCMP vehicles responded to the armed robbery at the Shopping Basket Convenience Plus store. (Submitted by Wade Perry)

An RCMP canine team was observed tracking in the area and several RCMP vehicles set up a perimeter in the neighbourhood, said area resident Wade Perry.

Police do not have any suspects in the case, said Pepin, but the woman is described as being five feet five inches tall, with a heavy build.

She was wearing a black jacket, black hoodie and burgundy tights, he said. Her face was covered with a red bandana and dark sunglasses.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-2220-TIPS (8477).