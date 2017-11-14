Two men in their mid-20s are facing numerous charges following two armed robberies in Quispamsis and Saint John Monday night, in which shots were fired inside both stores.

Daley's Convenience Store on 525 Hampton Rd. in Quispamsis was the first one struck, said acting Sgt. Sharon Woods of the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., a masked man armed with a long gun entered the store and fired one shot, said Woods.

"There was one shot fired, there were two female victims — they weren't physically injured," Woods said Tuesday morning.

'They're traumatized'

The women locked themselves in the bathroom and dialed 911, said Woods.

"As you can imagine I think they're traumatized, especially with the gun going off inside the store," she said. "It would be scary for sure."

About 20 minutes later, Saint John police responded to an armed robbery at Sam's Variety on 160 Carmarthen St. in the south end.

One man entered the store with a weapon and left with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise, said Sgt. David Cowan.

The details were strikingly similar, Woods said.

"We got a call from Saint John saying, 'Sharon, they've got a robbery uptown with the same description as what you guys were looking for,' and I said, 'What?' 'And a shot fired.' And I'm like, 'What?'"

"And they gave chase and caught one, and eventually caught another, so it was good."

2 men arrested

Woods said Saint John police caught a male suspect "almost immediately" a few blocks away on Queen Street.

The investigation revealed further information, said Cowan, and a second man was subsequently arrested within an hour in the south end.

Both men are facing a slew of armed robbery-related offences.

"Thankfully, there was nobody hurt," Cowan said.

Management at Daley's Convenience Store did not wish to comment on the robbery while the investigation is underway.

The owner of Sam's Variety couldn't be reached for comment.