A man opened a window and pointed a gun at someone inside a home in Sainte-Anne-de-Kent on Friday morning, police said.

The incident happened at residence on Chemin Saint-Pierre around 10:30 a.m., RCMP said.

When police arrived, the man had already left.

Sgt. Pat Tardif with the Richibucto RCMP said the man opened a sliding window that was left unlocked and had a brief conversation with the person he pointed the gun at.

"At this point, we have nothing to believe that they were known to each other," he said.

He also said the man was familiar with the property, though he could not provide more detail about this.

"The investigation is ongoing right now and we are trying to determine if there were any links or any reasons," he said. "We are left with a lot of questions, too."

The armed man was described as Caucasian and English-speaking and was wearing a plaid, short-sleeved shirt and sunglasses.

Police believe he left the area in a vehicle.

Anyone with information or who may have been near Chemin Saint-Pierre at that time is asked to call the Richibucto RCMP detachment at 506-523-4611.