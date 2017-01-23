Codiac Regional RCMP are investigating an armed bank robbery that occurred in Moncton on Monday morning.

Officers responded to the CIBC branch at 655 Mountain Rd. at around 11:40 a.m., Sgt. Mario Fortin said in a statement.

A man approached a bank teller saying he had a weapon and demanding cash, Fortin said.

The man fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The robber is described as being 25 to 30 years old and about six feet tall, with a medium build and a reddish beard.

He was wearing a hat at the time, said Fortin.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP at 506-857-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).