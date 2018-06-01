More than 300 architects from across Canada in Saint John for festival

About 350 architects from across the country are gathered in Saint John for a festival of architecture.

There are more than 30 sessions taking place during the four-day event at various venues, including a trade show held Friday at the Saint John Trade and Convention Centre.

It showcased new trends, building products and innovations, said Don Sterritt, president of the Architects' Association of New Brunswick.

"It's really important to keep our profession up to date on what's out there and what's available to us so that we can offer the best to our clients," he said.

Displays at the trade show ranged from building products to technologies. (CBC)

"Things are changing so rapidly in society today, where new issues are coming up, new problems are coming up and new solutions to those are being developed.

"Manufacturers and suppliers and service providers in our industry are a big part of it and we need keep in touch with them — and this is a way to liaise very effectively with them."

Some of the 20-minute "emerging trends" sessions Friday included: building automation for better indoor climate, pushing the envelope with fire-rated framing, and aging architects and business.

The Maritime Architectural Design Excellence Awards were also scheduled to be presented Friday during an awards gala.

The Royal Architectural Institute of Canada's Festival of Architecture is scheduled to wrap up on Saturday.