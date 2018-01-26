A motor vehicle accident at a Saint John restaurant on Thursday afternoon gave new meaning to the term drive-thru.

An airborne minivan smashed through the front right corner of the Arby's on Rothesay Avenue around 2 p.m.

No one was injured, said Saint John Police Force Sgt. Dean Secord.

But it was a close call for an employee, who was sitting by the large picture window of the newly renovated restaurant just prior to the crash.

"He had just gotten up," said Secord.

A female employee, who was on the other side of the restaurant cleaning, saw the gold-coloured Toyota coming in — "and of course moved quite quickly out of the way," he said.

The vehicle "bounced back" and landed in the drive-thru area, which is where it was located when police, fire and ambulance crews responded to the scene, said Secord.

The male driver was transported to the hospital as a precaution to ensure he didn't have a concussion, he said.

A preliminary investigation indicates the driver was in the adjacent Fairweather Tire parking lot, which was icy, and police suspect "instead of hitting the brake, he hit the gas," said Secord.

"He went up over the snowbank and airborne into the window."

Saint John police Sgt. Dean Secord joked the repairs might be covered under the warranty of Arby's recent renovations. (CBC)

The restaurant had only reopened within the last few weeks following renovations, said Secord.

"I'll guess they'll have to check with the carpenter [who did] the construction to see it's still under warranty," he joked, adding the carpenter was coming back to assess the damage.

Shattered glass, a chunk of the vehicle's bumper, and pieces of siding were strewn on the ground outside.

The restaurant was expected to remain open for business, said Secord, offering some advice to dine-in customers.

"It is quite breezy at the far end here, so if you are going to sit in, you should sit up toward the counter part."