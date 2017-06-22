The City of Saint John is asking the Court of Appeal on Thursday for permission to appeal a decision that grants sexual assault victims of Ken Estabrooks to proceed with a class-action lawsuit against the city.

Estabrooks, who died in 2005, was a city police officer between 1953 and 1975 when he admitted to superiors he had sexually abused at least two boys.

He was not charged at the time and was instead transferred to the city works department. He retired in 1983.

Years later, more accusations led to Estabrooks' conviction in 1999 on four charges of indecent assault involving three boys and a girl when he worked for the city. He was sentenced to six years in prison.

However, a subsequent private investigation launched in 2012 and financed by the city found evidence of 79 Estabrooks victims, with investigators suggesting the number was likely higher.

Victims of the abuse were cleared to sue the city as a group earlier this year.

The move to seek leave to appeal the certification followed a special closed-doors meeting of council in February, which was then formally approved in an open meeting with no discussion.