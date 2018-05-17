Skip to Main Content
Moncton-based metal manufacturer to add 80 jobs

Apex Industries plans to add 80 full-time jobs in Moncton over the next two years, using $2.6 million from the provincial and federal governments.

Premier Brian Gallant says Apex's reinvestment shows the company's confidence in the New Brunswick workforce. (CBC News)

Apex Industries plans to create 80 full-time jobs in Moncton over the next two years, with help from $2.6 million from the provincial and federal governments.

The company is expanding its capacity to serve aerospace, defence, oil and gas markets, the province said in a news release. On its website, Apex says it offers metal manufacturing, product development and automation.

The government money will go toward improving productivity, competitiveness and export sales, the province said in a news release.

"Having a homegrown success story like Apex choose to reinvest in our province demonstrates New Brunswickers offer a strong workforce that allows businesses to compete from right here in New Brunswick," Premier Brian Gallant was quoted as saying in the news release.

The federal government said it will provide a $1.5-million repayable contribution through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency's business development program.

The company is also eligible for $1.1 million from Opportunities NB, a Crown corporation that offers support for businesses across the province.

