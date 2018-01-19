Edmundston apartment fire forces 6 people out of their homes

Six people were forced out of their homes after a fire broke out at an apartment building in downtown Edmundston on Thursday.

There were no injuries from the fire, which broke out shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday, said Dan Bedell, the communications director for the Canadian Red Cross in the Atlantic region.

But the fire damaged part of the four-storey apartment building, which includes 183 and 185 Saint-Francois St., and 28 to 34 d'Amours St.

Fire late Thurs displaced 6 adults from part of a 4-storey brick apt building, 183-185 rue St-Francois and 28-34 rue d'Amours, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Edmundston?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Edmundston</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NewBrunswick?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NewBrunswick</a>. Emergency lodging, food, other aid to 4 from <a href="https://twitter.com/redcrosscanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RedCrossCanada</a>. 5th adult made own arrangements. 6th was away. —@Dan_Bedell

"At least one apartment was vacant and tenants of several other units were not affected by the blaze, which was confined mostly to one apartment but caused smoke and water damage to some others," he said.

Disaster volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross have arranged emergency lodging plus food and clothing purchases for a man and his adult son from one apartment and for two women from another unit.

Another man arranged to stay with a relative. Meanwhile, a sixth adult was away at the time.