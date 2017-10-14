Antoine Gallant passed away in May, leaving behind 366 pieces of art. (Starving Artist Cafe/Facebook)

He wasn't an artist himself, but he loved art.

During his lifetime, Moncton resident Antoine Gallant amassed a major art collection, with 366 pieces, from paintings to sculpture, and metal to lighting.

"I think it's the absolute right thing for his legacy." - Buff Slaney, Starving Artist Gallery and Gifts

Gallant worked at the University of Moncton, where he was head of the payroll department, but his real passion was the artwork collected over many years.

Buff Slaney, owner of Starving Artist Gallery and Gifts in Moncton, was Gallant's friend before his death at the age of 56.

"He just had a great big personality," Slaney said.

Buff Slaney, owner of Starving Artist Gallery and Gifts, surrounded by some of Antoine Gallant's artworks and furniture. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

"One of those people that has such a joy of life. Really loved to dress up, loved to wine and dine and just enjoy all the finer things in life, but a very down-to-earth person."

Slaney said the executors of Gallant's will understand how much it meant to him to support the arts.

His collection is being sold and the proceeds will be be used to set up an annual bursary for a local student pursuing a post-secondary education in art.

"I think he would be very, very pleased ... I think it's the absolute right thing for his legacy," Slaney said.

This piece is by New Brunswick artist Natasha Miller, who he paints seascapes and landscapes using acrylic and charcoal from a wood-fired pizza oven. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

A gala will be held on Oct. 22 at Starving Artist Gallery and Gifts, where several pieces of Antoine's collection will be up for auction. The remainder will be sold to the public from Oct. 23 to Nov. 30.

"To have the opportunity to see all of these amazing pieces just in one space, I think, yeah, it is a bit overwhelming, but there's a lot of fantastic works here." said Slaney.

"So, I guess it's an honour to have them here in the shop ... I'll be sad to see a lot of them go. I think it's an honour to have the collection here," she said.

A grouping of some of the smaller paintings and sculptures collected by Antoine Gallant. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

Slaney said there is something for everyone, from tiny paintings to large canvasses.

Gallant bought a lot of his artwork from students, but also purchased from established artists in the community.

Torso sculpture, artist unknown. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

Slaney said she's glad to be able to do this one last thing for her friend.

"Honestly, I think he'd be thrilled. He'd probably be like me, sort of hate to see them go. It's almost adopting out pieces, but he'd never want them to be in a dusty warehouse or something," she said.

A sculpture created by Moncton artist Chloe Gagnon. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

"It's art. It's meant to be enjoyed and displayed so I think he'd be happy that other people will get some pleasure out of the pieces that he collected."