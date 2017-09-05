A new software program that plans bus routes for students in the Anglophone East School District is causing confusion for many parents.

This is the first year the district has used BusPlanner, which superintendent Gregg Ingersoll says is very efficient and uses online maps to determine who is eligible to take the bus.

"It's a much better system than we had before because parents can see up-to-date bus routes — or if a bus is late they can interact with us through that system so it's much better," he said.

The confusion for parents and students, however, has come from the system's precise measurements.

Bus transportation is provided to elementary and middle school students who live more than 1.5 kilometres from school, and to high school students who live more than 2.4 kilometres from school.

'You can ride the bus again this year'

Ingersoll said most of the concerns have come from families in neighbourhoods that are very close to the boundaries.

"For example if you're an elementary student we pick you up at 1.5 kilometres," he said. "If you lived at 1.49 or something like that ... we might still be picking you up because there's a bus stop right there.

Anglophone East School District superintendent Gregg Ingersoll says new software is helping to plan the most efficient bus routes, and anyone who took the bus last year will still be able to take the bus this year. (CBC)

"So with this new program ... they might see they're not eligible for a bus anymore. That's just because the new system is so precise — it's telling you exactly but if you were riding the bus last year and you've stayed at the same address then you can ride the bus again this year."

Ingersoll said many parents have called the district office with questions and the only time the bus service provided would change is when students make the move to high school.

He said no student at a bus stop would be refused by the driver and that adjustments to the busing system are always made in the first couple of weeks.

"[Bus drivers] don't check to see what your address is — they just pick everybody up and they bring them to school."

At the end of their rounds, drivers who find their buses are carrying more kids than expected will check addresses to make sure everyone is on the right bus, Ingersoll said.

Parents with questions about school bus routes or bus stops are asked to contact the Anglophone East School District.