Man accused of killing friend in drunk driving crash found unfit to stand trial

A 23-year-old man from Sackville accused of killing his friend in a drunk driving crash near Fundy National Park more than three years ago has been found unfit to stand trial.

Andrew Zirpolo was charged last summer with driving with a blood alcohol level over the legal limit on Highway 114 on May 21, 2015, causing the death of Ben Williams, 20.

On Monday, Judge Paul Duffie deemed Zirpolo unfit to stand trial, based on medical reports.

The case will now be sent to the review board to determine whether Zirpolo's fitness will ever change.

It took 27 months to lay charges against Andrew Zirpolo, who suffered serious, life-threatening injuries when the car he was driving collided with a pickup truck. (Submitted)

A report ordered by the defence suggests it won't, but the judge said he would be more comfortable with a court-ordered one.

The board also needs to determine if Zirpolo poses a significant threat to society before coming back with a recommendation to the court.

If the answer is no to both these questions, the review board will recommend a stay of proceedings against Zirpolo.

Zirpolo and Williams were heading to the national park on a camping trip on May 21, 2015, when the car Zirpolo was driving collided with a pickup truck.

Williams, who was in the passenger seat of the Honda Civic, was killed.

Ben Williams, 20, was killed in a car crash on May 21, 2015. (Submitted)

He suffered a skull fracture, brain hemorrhage, disruption of cortical brain tissue as well as a broken nose and a broken leg.

The toxicologist reported elevated levels of alcohol in Williams' blood and the presence of "marijuana metabolites."

Zirpolo was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The truck driver was not injured.

It took more than two years to lay charges against Zirpolo.

Williams' family has said the slow pace of justice only compounded their grief.

Williams and Zirpolo met in Lewisville Middle School in Moncton around the age of 12.