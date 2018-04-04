Saint John man pleads guilty to having sex with underage teens he friended on Facebook

A 33-year-old Saint John man has pleaded guilty to having sex with two underage teenage girls he friended on Facebook.

Andrew Orser, who was found guilty last month of indictable sexual assault in another matter, was scheduled to stand trial on the two new charges in Saint John provincial court on Wednesday.

Andrew Orser, 33, of Saint John, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of indictable sexual assault and was previously found guilty of a third count. (Facebook)

But Orser, who is in custody awaiting sentencing on the previous offence, changed his pleas to guilty.

His latest victims were both 14 or 15 years old when the sexual assaults occurred between Jan. 1, 2014, and Dec. 31, 2015, the courtroom heard.

In Canada, the legal age of consent is 16. It's illegal for adults to have sex with partners younger than that.

Crown prosecutor Patrick Wilbur said police had gone looking for potential victims as a result of a statement given to them by a female under the age of 18 who considered herself Orser's girlfriend.

The 14-year-old victims were friends or acquaintances of the girlfriend, said Wilbur, as Orser looked on from the prisoner's box.

Neither the victims nor the girlfriend can be named because of a publication ban.

Lied about his age

According to the Crown, the first young victim said Orser had lied to her about his age, telling her he was 19.

They agreed to meet for coffee.

He picked her up in his vehicle and took her to his apartment uptown.

There, they had sex and he used a condom.

These were children. They could not consent. - Patrick Wilbur, Crown prosecutor

About two weeks later, she went back and they had sex again.

Orser did not dispute these facts.

Wilbur said the second time, the victim felt "less than willing," and Orser did not use a condom.

After consulting with his client, defence lawyer Wes McIntosh said Orser did not agree with the description of the victim being "less than willing" the second time.

Judge Marco Cloutier then raised the question of whether the Crown might enter evidence that would indicate whether non-consent was an aggravating factor.

The Crown replied: "These were children. They could not consent."

Orser is scheduled to return to Saint John provincial court on May 11 for sentencing. (Brian Chisholm/CBC)

The court heard that the second victim was also contacted by Orser through Facebook when she was as young as 14.

Wilbur said the second victim thought Orser looked to be in his 20s and had told her he was 23.

One day, Orser tried to pick her up at her home. The plan was for her to escape out the window but she was caught by her mother.

Other arrangements were made and Orser came to pick her up at another location.

This time, the court heard, the girl performed oral sex on Orser in his vehicle.

That same day, he also took her back to his apartment, where they had intercourse, without a condom.

She was not on birth control.

Facing jail time

McIntosh consulted with Orser and then told the court that Orser hadn't been aware of the girl's age but had made no real effort to find out.

The judge said they were all friends on Facebook and it could have been determined.

After making certain that Orser was entering his guilty pleas voluntarily and that he understood the consequences, a sentencing date was scheduled for May 11.

At that time, Orser is also expected to be sentenced for the sexual assault he was convicted of in March.

Indictable sexual assault carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, but if the victim is under the age of 16, the maximum jumps to 14 years and the minimum is one year in jail.

The lawyers agreed they would file a statement of facts and a joint submission on sentencing and the court would be provided with victim impact statements and a pre-sentence report.