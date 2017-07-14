A New Hampshire man was convicted for attempting to bring alcohol, marijuana and a firearm into Canada.

Robert Edward De Vico tried to enter Canada at the crossing from Lubec, Maine, to Campobello on Tuesday.

When officers with Canada Border Services searched his RV, they found 7.25 litres of alcohol, two grams of what they believed was marijuana, a "large amount of undeclared U.S. currency," and a .38-calibre revolver, said an agency news release

De Vico pleaded guilty to making false statements and failing to declare imported goods. He was fined $2,000.