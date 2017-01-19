A group of devout New Brunswickers in Rothesay sought some divine assistance for their southern neighbours on the eve of Donald Trump's inauguration.

Father Stanislas Paulin of Our Lady of Perpetual Help parish said the church decided to hold a special, non-denominational prayer service on Thursday after hearing talks about division and disunity in the United States.

"We are concerned," he said.

"And what are we going to do, people of prayer, just as this is a house of prayer here, we are going to pray for our American friends."

Many in the Parish connected to the U.S.

Paulin added that an important motto in America is In God We Trust.

And since many Americans do generally trust in God, "it's important that those of us who believe in prayer, who believe in God, come together in prayer at this time," he said.

He said the change in presidency in the United States concerns many people in the parish because they have friends and family there.

Some residents own vacation homes down south, and Paulin himself studied priesthood at an American college.

He did not know whether a similar service was held when Barack Obama first took office in 2008 since he was not in the parish then.

"But there seemed to be more an air of celebration at that time," he said.

Calling on Jesus for help

He added that many Canadians had organized trips to Washington, D.C. to celebrate Obama's inauguration that year.

This weekend, however, buses are leaving for the American capitol with many women demonstrators on board, he said, referring to the Women's March on Washington on Saturday.

"And so I do think there are some differences that do concern us," he said. "And you know, they are our strongest neighbour, our greatest allies."

He added that for this special prayer service, the parish was not going to call on any patron saints.

"We will go right to Jesus himself," he said.