Man accused of crashing into ambulance found not criminally responsible, court hears

A man accused of crashing into an ambulance, then trying to steal a Good Samaritan's SUV has been found not criminally responsible in a court-mandated psychiatric assessment.

Moncton provincial court heard Wednesday that Bradley Mitton, 30, has a "mental disorder," but there was no elaboration during the few moments the case was dealt with.

​

Defence lawyer Robert McKee asked for time to put together a release plan, so Mitton was scheduled to return to court on April 4 at 1:30 p.m.

The charges

Mitton was arrested in late February after someone crashed into the side of an ambulance on Route 11 near Bouctouche.

Police said two people in an SUV stopped to help, but the person who crashed into the ambulance tried to remove the driver from the SUV while it was still moving, causing it to end up in a ditch.

Mitton was charged with assault causing bodily harm, theft of a vehicle, dangerous driving and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

A passenger ended up in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, said RCMP.

There were no other injuries from the crash or its aftermath.

A finding of not criminally responsible means a person was suffering a mental disorder at the time of an offence.