The family of a man struck and killed by a drunk driver in the fall of 2016 are furious the woman responsible for his death will be released from prison in the middle of the holidays.

According to Melissa Amanda Lane's parole written decision from the Parole Board of Canada on Nov. 21, 2017, Lane is being released on day parole Dec. 27 to a community-based residential facility for a period of six months.

"I am not a horrible a person, I'm glad she's doing good and she's on the right track, but I don't believe she's served the time that's justified for killing my father," Jennifer Keays, one of Raymond Keays' daughters said.

Raymond Keays died after his vehicle was struck by Melissa Amanda Lane's pick-up truck last November. Lane's blood alcohol level was three time the legal limit. (Passage Funeral Co-operative)

Raymond Keays, 66, was killed after Lane hit his vehicle at about 3 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2016 at Morton Avenue and McLaughlin Drive. Keays was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lane was arrested and taken into custody the night of the crash.

Her blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit.

Frustrations with the system

Amanda Whynot, another one of Raymond Keays' daughters, says the family was notified by Victims Services of Lane's upcoming release.

Whynot said Lane is being released from prison Dec. 27.

"This shows the public that all you get is a slap on the wrist for drinking and driving and killing a human being. Where's the justice?" Whynot said in a statement to CBC News. "We have no justice system so it doesn't surprise me that she's being released."

Keays' daughters, Amanda Whynot (left) comforts her sister, Jennifer Keays (right), are calling for stricter drinking and driving laws. (CBC)

"We feel like were serving the life sentence and that it's basically telling the public and that when you do the same thing you get off scot free -- it's not fair," Keays said.

Lynne O'Brien, Regional Manager Community Relations and Training for Parole Board of Canada's Atlantic Region said offenders serving a federal sentence like Lane, are eligible for day parole six months before full eligibility date, or after serving six months of the sentence.

On June 5, Lane was sentenced to four years in prison for dangerous driving causing death and received 12 months to be served concurrently for dangerous driving causing bodily harm to her passenger.

However, the Parole Board of Canada says Lane's sentencing has now been recalculated to three years, one month and 26 days "due to a mistake in relation to time credited while on remand."

From the day she was taken into custody in Nov. 2016, coupled with being granted time-and-a-half at her sentencing by Judge Troy Sweet, Lane has served almost 17 months of her total sentence.

Offenders are also able to apply for full parole after serving one third of their sentence, O'Brien said.

The conditions

In a document from the parole board, outlining the reasons for granting day parole, the board states Lane cannot consume alcohol, must avoid the victim's family members, must follow a mental health and grief counselling treatment plan and must report any new intimate relationships with men to her parole officer.

The documents say Lane points her identity being stolen, her parents separation, losing a friend to suicide, being the victim of attempted sexual assault, and relationship issues with a partner of 13 years preceding her alcohol dependence.

The parole board's decision says around the time of the accident, relationship issues played a role in Lane's judgment.

"You have allowed relations stressor to overwhelm you to the point to where you were making poor choices/decision," the board wrote.

Release concerns

Jennifer Keays said the family originally asked the courts to not release Lane in Moncton and Saint John -- two areas where the majority of the family members reside.

The documents also say that local police were contacted and objected to Lane's released because her sentence only began in June.

"Why we don't have a say in it, I don't get -- it is my family who is destroyed but yet we have absolutely no say in the matter," Jennifer Keays said.

She added, "it's saddening," the parole board chose to release Lane around the holidays. She would of hoped to have they waited until the new year.

"My mother feels like we're being punished and we're the one serving the life sentence not her."

Coping with loss

Jennifer Keays said she misses her father and his loss has impacted the family immensely, but always try to celebrate his life.

"I used to be the most outgoing person ever, and I had to medicate myself to get back to the person I was," she said.

Amanda Whynot said she found out she was pregnant with her first child three days after Lane's sentencing and said the stress of the case has been difficult on her pregnancy.

Keays' daughter Amanda Whynot called Lane's crime "not forgivable." (CBC)

She said she told her family the news on Father's Day.

"It was like dad was there with us," she said. "I think every day how excited dad would have been to be a grandfather again."

"It's just heartbreaking to hear my nephew say 'toodley doo' because that's what dad taught him," she said wiping tears.

'Bad choices'

The parole board took into consideration that Lane said "she make a series of bad choices" and that she regretted her actions and the negative impact it has caused the victim's family.

According to the decision she said she's "never operated a motor vehicle while over the drinking limit in the past" and that the decision was "totally out of character."

She said the night of the crash she was in a "highly emotional state due to relationship issues, as well as, intoxicated."

Lane's full parole eligibility will be June 4, 2018, and her statutory released day July 17, 2019.

Lane's sentence officially ends July 30, 2020.