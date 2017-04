Amanda Dawn Keenan was last seen on April 12. (Submitted/RCMP )

Police are asking for the public's help to locate 28-year-old Amanda Dawn Keenan.

Codiac RCMP say Keenan was last seen on April 12 at 9:30 p.m. in the King Street area of Moncton.

Keenan is five feet, two inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white jacket.

If anyone has any information on where Keenan is or if they may have seen her, they are asked to call the Codiac RCMP.