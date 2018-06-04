Alleged flood looter pleads not guilty to Maugerville break-in

A New Brunswick man pleaded not guilty Monday to several charges related to an alleged break and enter at a Maugerville home during one of the worst of the flooding disasters in provincial history.

Chance Arthur Leslie, 25, of Middle Hainesville was in Burton provincial court facing charges of breaking and entering, being in possession of a stolen canoe valued at less than $5,000 and breaching a previous probation order.

Brent Dickinson, the lawyer representing Leslie, told Judge Kenneth Oliver that his client opted to be tried in provincial court by judge.

Crown prosecutor Darlene Blunston told the court there would be several witnesses in the coming trial.

"Right now, I have 14," said Blunston. "I may add to that."

Leslie will be back in court for trial on July 26 and Aug. 1 at 9:30 a.m. on both days.

Sporting a shaved head, several arm and hand tattoos and a blue hoodie, Leslie also acknowledged Oliver's warning that his previously instated non-communication order remains in effect.

Travis Hunt, 29, of Maugerville and Brandon Hatchard, 29, of Perth-Andover are also charged in connection with an alleged break-in during the early hours of May 6. Maugerville homeowner and farmer Markus Harvey told CBC News he was jolted awake by the sound of people rummaging through his home that was surrounded by floodwaters at the time.

Harvey said he was the only member of his family still living in the house at the time and the presence of others in his home caught him by surprise.

He said he yelled out when he saw flashlights coming up the stairway to his bedroom. He said someone shouted back that he needed to evacuate before fleeing the home, splashing through the water and leaving by canoe in the swollen St. John River.

Harvey said he managed to snap a picture of three men leaving in a red canoe before they were apprehended upriver after he called police.