It seems plans for a new all-wheel sports plaza in Fredericton have taken a 180.

The park for people on skateboards, scooters and BMX bikes was planned for downtown, next to the Small Craft Aquatic Centre, which is what the user groups want.

But Mitch Claybourn, recreation officer for the City of Fredericton, said there's a problem with the original location because of a major, underground pipe that supplies fresh water to the north side.

Claybourn said city staff needs to be able to access the pipe, which might not be possible with the skateboard park there.

"Because of size restrictions, we are looking at other places."

City official Mitch Claybourn says the plan for a downtown skateboard park may have infrastructure issues, so the city will consult the public on Feb. 22 about an alternative site. (Gary Moore/CBC)

An alternative spot the city is eyeing is away from the downtown area and next to Willie O'Ree Place on the north side.

Skateboarder Rodney Mann said if the city moves the location outside the downtown, the expected use of the park will drop.

"Looking at examples across Canada, across North America, across the world — it's always been successful downtown, and plazas that are built sort of out of the main populated area are generally less successful."

A big project

Mann said a lot of the young people who want a skateboard park won't have easy access to one on the north side.

The park is designed to be 25,000 square feet and cost the city $1.4 million.

The city hasn't ruled out the downtown location but will hold a public consultation on Feb. 22 to gather views about the alternative site.

The skateboard community is holding a public meeting Sunday to make sure all user groups, in particular youth, know what's happening.