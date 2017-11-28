When Jason Garagan realized he could still place wagers on a college basketball game that was already over, he thought he'd hit the jackpot.

The rink maintenance worker from Oromocto saw his chance to make Pro-Line bets on a game that he already knew the outcome of and thought he could walk away hundreds of dollars richer.

"I did the math, all right," Garagan said. "I'd seen that if I'd spent $400, I would make $1,200 and walk away with $800 profit."

Pro-Line is the section of the Atlantic Lottery Corporation that allows wagers to be placed on several different sports in leagues around the world. It's now investigating why it it didn't notice when bets were allowed on a basketball game already in the past.

Last Tuesday, University of California, Santa Barbara, beat Montana 80-73. But two hours after the game was over, Garagan said, the Atlantic Lottery Corporation was still taking bets.

"The odd was quite high," he said. "They were paying 3.40."

But as Garagan put it, "the house always wins."

The next day the corporation realized its mistake and, according to its rules, altered the odds retroactively on that game so that Garagan would neither lose or win money on it.

"In this case, the automated tool did not pick up an update to the scheduled start time," wrote Natalie Belliveau, a spokesperson for the corporation.

"Atlantic Lottery is currently working with the vendor who supports the tool to investigate why the time change was missed to ensure a quality experience for our players."

Jason Garagan made several bets on a game he thought was a sure thing, since he knew the score. (Submitted by Jason Garagan)

But because each Pro-Line requires players to bet on a minimum of two events per ticket, Garagan lost money.

Instead of making hundreds of dollars, he lost $40.

"It could have been worse," he said. "It could have been much worse. And you got to read the fine print. Especially when you're dealing with a corporation like the Atlantic Lottery."

That fine print includes Rule 3.19. It states: "Any Event that has actually commenced prior to the issuance of a ticket which included a Wager on that Event may, with respect to such ticket, be 'past posted.' (have an odds value of 1.00 assigned to all outcomes for that Event)."

"I felt a little bummed out, but yeah, I should have read the rules," said Garagan. "Bottom line is you got to read the fine print."

Belliveau said that most times, if a game start is moved up, the change is caught by staff or the company's automated tools. This time, the scheduling change was not caught in time.

Despite being a good sport about his loss, Garagan still takes issue with Atlantic Lottery keeping the cash on the second game that was required to buy the ticket. He wouldn't have bought a ticket and bet on the required second game had he not known the result of the first, he said.

He said he's often seen the corporation take bets after a game has started, as have his friends.

"I just never took advantage of it," said Garagan. "And I ended up being the guy being taken advantage of."

But Garagan said it won't stop him from betting on more Pro-Line games.

"I thought this was my chance to enhance my odds and you know, get some money back that I have donated to the ALC over my illustrious Pro-Line career, but obviously that wasn't the case."