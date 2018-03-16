It took approximately 13 seconds for the Alberta Golden Bears to establish a lead over the Acadia Axemen, and the Golden Bears never let Acadia take that way.

Alberta finished the game with an 8-6 victory over Acadia in the quarterfinal game of the men's national university hockey championship Friday afternoon.

The Axemen made the game interesting when they scored following an Alberta goal late in the first period, making it 2-1 going into the second period. But a hot second period, with three goals from Alberta and just one from Acadia, gave the Golden Bears the breathing room they needed.

3 goals in 2 minutes

Despite an 8-3 lead going into the final two minutes, Acadia didn't quit. The Axemen scored three goals in those last minutes but still lost 8-6.

"I'm glad we had that lead that we had accumulated there in the third period, because as you can see it's never over," said Alberta coach Serge Lajoie.

"Not often you get a win with lessons."

The result wasn't a surprise to most fans, as the Golden Bears were ranked second going into the tournament. But it did come with a bit of revenge, as Acadia had beat Alberta in the opening round of last year's championship.

Acadia coach Darren Burns said he was happy with his team, and that at the end of the day, Alberta was just the better team.

Alberta Golden Bears held on in the third period for the win over the Acadia Axemen. (Phillip Drost/CBC)

"I love our team," Burns said. "Our team competed hard today. As I said, Alberta is a great team and they deserve to win today.

"I'm proud of our team."

The Golden Bears will go on to play the winner of Saskatchewan versus McGill during Saturday's semifinal game.

The UNB Varsity Reds and the St. Francis Xavier X-men make up the other semifinal game, with the winners playing in the championship game on Sunday.