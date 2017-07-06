A passenger's behaviour forced an Air Canada flight to Fredericton to divert to Ottawa on Wednesday night.

Air Canada confirmed Thursday that a passenger on flight AC8960 from Toronto had to leave the plane when it reached the capital city.

The flight then continued on to Fredericton, said Manon Stuart, a spokesperson for Air Canada Jazz Aviation.

Stuart would not say what the passenger did that made the Ottawa stop necessary.

"As always, the safety of our passengers and crew is our top priority," Stuart wrote in an emailed statement to CBC News.

"We strive to provide a safe and comfortable flight for our passengers and a safe working environment for our employees."

Stuart added that crew members are professionals "who are well-trained to handle challenging situations."

For privacy reasons, Stuart said, he could not provide details about the incident Thursday or discuss passenger files or incidents.

The matter is now in the hands of local authorities in Ottawa, he said.