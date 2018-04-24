Old Saint John warehouse to become hostel

Chic, yet cheap — that's the idea behind BunkHaus Hostel, which will offer overnight accommodations starting this spring in uptown Saint John.

The new 22-bed hostel is geared toward younger people "coming to the city to check things out — see a concert, visit friends," said owner Ingrid Woodhouse, 28, who grew up in Quispamsis.

It's the second hostel to open in uptown Saint John, where most visitors gravitate toward bed-and-breakfasts and larger hotels chain hotels, which range from $149 to $282 per night.

Woodhouse, 28, is turning the 19th-century former warehouse into the BunkHaus, a 22-bed hostel. (Julia Wright / CBC)

Hostels, popular in cities around the world, offer shared kitchen and laundry facilities, and communal living spaces at a much lower rate. BunkHaus Hostel will cost $49 per night with an option of either private or dormitory-style, shared rooms.

"When I lived outside the city, I always wished that there was somewhere I could stay on, like, New Year's Eve that would be cheaper than a hotel," said Woodhouse.

"I'm hoping to attract that sort of client as well."

Former 19th-century warehouse

Woodhouse is leasing 36 Water St. from Saint John real estate developer Historica, which purchased and substantially renovated the 19th-century brick building more than a decade ago.

More renos are underway at the 2,500-square-foot former warehouse, which has floor-to-ceiling front windows, exposed brick walls and 12-foot ceilings.

"We're framing right now," said Woodhouse, who works for a private company in mechanical engineering technology. "We still have to do plumbing, electrical, gyprock, renovate the bathrooms."

The 2,500-square-foot space has large, floor-to-ceiling front windows, exposed brick walls and 12-foot ceilings. (Julia Wright / CBC)

The building has previously housed a business school, a CrossFit gym and a barber shop.

Los Angeles-inspired concept

Woodhouse's vision for BunkHaus Hostel was informed by her hostelling experiences in Norway, Iceland, Sweden, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica.

The back of the hostel, pictured, will be a large dormitory-style room with two rows of custom-designed bunk beds. (Julia Wright / CBC)

She was also inspired by Podshare, advertised as a "membership-based live/work community" in Los Angeles, featuring self-contained sleeping space and access to communal tables, shared kitchens, charging stations and power naps as well as proximity to other travellers and temporary residents.

The design for the beds at Bunkhaus Hostel is partially inspired, Woodhouse said, by Podshare in L.A., pictured. (Podshare)

Woodhouse started working on the business plan last year and on the renovations last week.

She plans to open by early June.

Private and shared rooms

Stephanie Turner of Partners Global worked with Woodhouse to find the Water Street space and represented BunkHaus in the negotiations with the landlord.

"We're probably one of the only waterfronts in North America that's underdeveloped right now, and there's access to parking."

The logo for Bunkhaus Hostel, which is slated to open in uptown Saint John in June. (Julia Wright / CBC)

The front half of the hostel will contain a lounge, sign-in area, laundry facilities, and kitchen with a communal dining area, as well as a breakfast bar overlooking the street.

The overnight accommodations will include six private bedrooms, two double bedrooms, plus a large dormitory-style room with two rows of custom-designed bunk beds with a walkway in the middle.

"Right now I have a plan to put wallpaper on the back [wall] with old pictures of city streets," Woodhouse said. "I plan to name each room after what is being showcased on the back wall."

The space will be wheelchair-accessible, Woodhouse said, with access to an elevator from Prince William Street. Parking will be available across the street.

Job postings coming​

Pending approval from the city, Woodhouse said, she would also like to install a sidewalk patio.

The hostel will be staffed 24/7 — which means that in the coming months, Woodhouse will be posting ads for three to six jobs.

Woodhouse's Realtor believes Water Street is an underdeveloped waterfront right now. (Julia Wright / CBC)

"We'll have an open house a few days before we open," she said, "when people can come take, a look, and check it out. Hopefully, they'll refer people who are visiting the city."