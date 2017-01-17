Saint John drivers are asked to be cautious in the city's east side after service leaks created a sheet of ice on two streets.

Saint John Water said in an advisory Tuesday evening that the intersection at Bayside Drive and the Causeway is very slippery and covered in ice. One lane is closed.

Michael Crescent between Mark Drive and Cindy Lee streets was also closed due to repairs to a valve that was causing ice build-up.

"Motorists are advised to use extreme caution in the area and to respect signage and barricades," the advisory said.

If possible, residents are asked to use another route.