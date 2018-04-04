Advanced care paramedic pilot program now permanent, expanded

New Brunswick's advanced care paramedic pilot program will become permanent and expand to include Fredericton, Health Minister Benoît Bourque announced on Wednesday.

Advanced care paramedics can administer medications and use skills that primary care paramedics are not allowed to apply in order to treat patients.

Pilot programs were launched in Saint John, Moncton and Bathurst last spring.

"Advanced care paramedics are making a difference for patients when the need arises," said Bourque.

"We are maximizing the use of our health professionals by providing advanced emergency medical services to New Brunswickers."

Advance care paramedics will now be available in Fredericton, in addition to Bathurst, Moncton and Saint John. (CBC)

New Brunswick was the only jurisdiction in North America not using advanced care paramedics.

The Paramedics Association of New Brunswick lobbied for several years to see the advanced job recognized in the province.

Advanced care paramedics are now dispatched to work with primary care paramedics in cases where having them on scene could make a difference to the patients.

"We've seen many people's lives changed by the expanded range of medications and treatments that they've been able to deliver," said Ambulance New Brunswick vice-president Matt Crossman.