Vehicle rollover sends 2 to hospital in Fredericton

A motor vehicle accident on Fredericton's northside Monday night has sent two people to hospital with serious injuries.

A single vehicle rollover occurred on Gulliver Drive, a residential street in the city's Devon neighbourhood.

Fredericton Police Sgt. Justin LeBlanc said in a statement there was no update on the condition of the two males sent to hospital.

The road was closed to thru traffic but has since reopened.

Police continue to investigate the accident.