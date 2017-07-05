New residents to the Village of Grande-Anse will be getting a tax break thanks to a new policy put in place by village council.

Reginald Boudreau, the mayor of Grande-Anse, located 45 kilometres north of Bathurst, says the policy is to encourage families to move to the village to buy or build homes.

"We have a very good advantage in Grande-Anse, we are in the middle of the [Acadian] Peninsula and Chaleur region," he said. "It's the same distance to go to Bathurst and going to Tracadie."

Boudreau said people living in Grande-Anse can work in either location, which is attracting young families to move to the village.

"Since January, we have six newcomers and we have decided to make a policy in such a way that they will find some advantages for coming down in Grande-Anse."

Boudreau said those who build new houses will be reimbursed $1,500 on their taxes after the first year. Those who buy an existing home will get $750 back.

'I have to manage community and that's what I'm trying to do. That's what the council is trying to do.' - Reginald Boudreau

In addition to the promise of the reimbursement, new residents received a welcome package that included gift certificates from local businesses.

The mayor said some of the new families have a family connection to the community or have lived there. But no everyone is like that.

"I know a couple that has no relatives in Grande-Anse but one is working in Bathurst and the other one in Shippagan so it's in the middle."

Keep residents

Boudreau said the village is bucking the trend of losing residents. The last census showed the population increased from 730 in 2010 to 900 residents in 2016.

He added when the council saw that number, they decided to do more to attract people to live there and encourage others not to leave.

As a relatively new council, with four of the five, including himself elected in 2016, Boudreau said while he is there manage the budget, "I have to manage community and that's what I'm trying to do. That's what the council is trying to do."

Four of the five members with the Village of Grande-Anse Council, were newly elected in 2016, including Mayor Reginald Boudreau (centre). (Village of Grande-Anse/Facebook)

With a new vision and outlook, Boudreau said council is looking to improve the local playgrounds, the arena, create a wellness centre so families have things to do in the village and continue to maintain a close relationship with the schools.

"We want to welcome new people and be sure that they have something to do in Grande-Anse. It's a community that is very close and they respect private life but if you have problems, you will have the help of all the community. It's special for that," said Boudreau.

The mayor said the new council wants the village to develop because for 15 years, they felt nothing had been done to encourage it.

"It was needed and people wanted that. All the council, we are there because we want to do something about our village and I think we are succeeding."