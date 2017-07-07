New Brunswick is now offering the abortion pill Mifegymiso to women for free, making it the first province to provide universal access.

Health Minister Victor Boudreau made the announcement Friday — and hinted more could follow in the province that has lagged behind most others in offering access to abortion.

"Your government knows that access to reproductive health services is important to New Brunswickers," Boudreau said in a statement.

"Your government has eliminated barriers to reproductive health that were in place for three decades, and is committed to doing more."

Mifegymiso is a combination drug product approved for the medical termination of a pregnancy up to 49 days. It was authorized by Health Canada in July 2015 and became available on the market in January.

"By making Mifegymiso available free of charge for all New Brunswick patients, we are ensuring that financial barriers do not stand in the way of New Brunswickers' right to choose," Boudreau said.

​Boudreau had announced the government's intentions to offer Mifegymiso free of charge in April. Under the new program, any woman with a valid medicare card is eligible to receive it.

Action Canada for Sexual Health and Rights commended the government for taking leadership on the issue.

"Making medical abortion more easily available is an important way to expand both choice and access," Frédérique Chabot, the organizaton's health information officer said in a government release.

"For people in remote and rural areas, this could be a game changer," he said.