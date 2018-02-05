Just days after abandoning plans for a 60-unit condominium project in the face of overwhelming opposition from neighbours, Saint John developer Mike Cavanagh says he's ready to try again in a new location.

And he says he's getting plenty of encouragement.

"It's the people that are retired, the doctors and the lawyers that want to be in Millidgeville — that's the people that have approached me," Cavanagh said. "I'd like to start in the next two months."

This spring, he said, he would like to build a condo building of 24 to 30 units, each with two bedrooms and two bathrooms and selling for $250,000 to $275,000.

Then he'd like to build a similar building next year.

Neighbours didn't want it

Cavanagh had originally proposed two 30-unit buildings for a site near the waterfront on Manners Sutton Road, but withdrew his application at the last minute amid complaints from neighbours worried about traffic and other issues.

Earlier, the project came out on the losing end of a 7-1 vote by the planning advisory committee.

Cavanagh said he was caught off guard by the opposition after having nothing but positive experiences in the course of constructing eight apartment buildings and 100 homes in the city.

Officials at city hall now want to ensure he doesn't lose the building season because of the recent failure.

Saint John has struggled over the past five years with population decline and near zero assessment growth.

Last week, Developer Mike Cavanagh withdrew his application to build two 30-unit condonimium buildings on Manners Sutton Road in the face of overwhelming neighbourhood opposition. (City of Saint John)

Councillors John MacKenzie and Gerry Lowe met Friday with Develop Saint John officials Steve Carson and Brian Irving to discuss potential new locations for Cavanagh's condominiums.

"I think there's areas out in Millidgeville where you could definitely do it," MacKenzie said.

Cavanagh is pleased with the hands-on help he's getting. Once all the approvals are secured, he can assemble the condo building in just five and a half weeks by using "pre-built panelized walls," he said.

"The key is he wants to stay in town, he wants to build in town," Lowe said. "That's very important to us. And by building in town it will eventually help lower our taxes."