Every year, the Native Women’s Association of Canada puts a call out to native organizations and advocacy groups to host a vigil on Oct. 4. This day was declared Sisters in Spirit Vigil Day by the association. (Maria Jose Burgos)

Kristell Unick lived on the streets in Fredericton for 28 years. She was abused by every single partner she had during that time.

But by the time she turned 50, she decided to leave the streets and her abusive partner, and get a job.

This is why she was marching Wednesday at the Sisters in Spirit vigil, which honours the missing and murdered indigenous women, girls and men.

"Some of these women haven't got the chance to change their lives. But I was," she said.

She had tears in her eyes but a smile that embodied determination.

"We can change this," she said.

For the fourth year in a row, the Sisters in Spirit vigil took place in Fredericton.

Kristell Unick said attending vigils like this one is important to show women "there’s people here that will help them and be there for them. It’s a long road but we can make it." (Maria Jose Burgos/CBC)





Women, men and children gathered at the St. Mary’s Cultural Centre and walked together with signs to the Old Reserve with a police escort. Madison Nash, 13, has been volunteering at the Sisters in Spirit vigil for two years. (Maria Jose Burgos/CBC)

After the walk, people gathered at the Old Reserve. They sang and chanted while remembering those missing and murdered.

Brandon Jordan and Shawn Fraser drove the police car escort for the vigil. This was Jordan's third year attending the vigil and Fraser's "first of many." (Maria Jose Burgos/CBC)

"Today, there are roughly 4,000 missing and murdered indigenous women and girls in Canada. It's important to get the message across to let people know and educate them so they are aware of this crisis," said Ashley Nash, co-chair of the Wolastoqiyik Sisters in Spirit planning committee. (Maria Jose Burgos/CBC)

“It’s to pay tribute to the missing and the murdered; the women, the girls, the two-spirited people, to show our solidarity as a community,” said Natasha Mullins, co-chair of the Wolastoqiyik Sisters in Spirit planning committee. (Maria Jose Burgos/CBC)

Free purple shirts were given at the vigil. "The colour purple is associated with the purple ribbon campaign which tells the story of a woman who suffered from domestic violence and was murdered by her partner in the 1970s," said Ashley Nash. (Maria Jose Burgos/CBC)

Laura Sacobie, 9, attended the vigil with her mother. She was one of the many others who were holding up signs and posters that said, "I will not be next." (Maria Jose Burgos/CBC)

The Sisters in Spirit initiative began 12 years ago to create awareness around the missing and murdered indigenous women, girls and men. “We are the Wolastoqiyik Sisters in Spirit group but there’s other Sisters in Spirit groups throughout Canada,” said Mullins. (Maria Jose Burgos/CBC)