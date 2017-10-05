A walk to remember: Sisters in Spirit honour the missing and murdered
Around 100 women, men and children gathered with posters and banners to honour and remember
By Maria Jose Burgos, CBC News Posted: Oct 05, 2017 8:30 AM AT Last Updated: Oct 05, 2017 8:30 AM AT
Kristell Unick lived on the streets in Fredericton for 28 years. She was abused by every single partner she had during that time.
But by the time she turned 50, she decided to leave the streets and her abusive partner, and get a job.
This is why she was marching Wednesday at the Sisters in Spirit vigil, which honours the missing and murdered indigenous women, girls and men.
"Some of these women haven't got the chance to change their lives. But I was," she said.
She had tears in her eyes but a smile that embodied determination.
"We can change this," she said.
For the fourth year in a row, the Sisters in Spirit vigil took place in Fredericton.
