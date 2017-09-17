Harvest Jazz and Blues is a highly anticipated and much-loved Fredericton festival that has showcased headlining acts including Matt Anderson, Steven Page, Colin James, Steve Earle, Sloan and many more.

When people aren't listening to the smooth sound of jazz and blues they are usually found browsing the many vendors who work long and tireless hours feeding and entertaining the large crowds.

From Regent Street to York Street, vendors are lined up and ready to serve the hungry and ready to shop Harvest goers.

Bev Lawrence, a chef at Locavore Café, said they use only local foods and coffee. Serving cold brew coffee, corn made four different ways and three different burgers.

"We've been crazy busy, for 12 hours it was non-stop," said Lawrence.

Don Wood, owner of Big John's Spiral Potatoes, was serving hungry concert goers until 2 a.m. Saturday morning. This is his company's first time at Harvest.

But it's not all food related. In Pursuit Mobile Boutique from Saint John caters to the inner shopper.

The owner Dominique Leger said the mobile boutique doesn't have much inventory left. It's her third Harvest.

She said she and her colleague Amy Doucet will work 40 hours over the course of the weekend.

The biggest hit though came in the form of shaved ice.

Ultimate Tiki is a snow cone business. Steve Wiggins, who works at the booth, said the demand depends on the weather and Saturday was the perfect day.

There was something for everyone. Officers Square offered free concerts and buskers were around to entertain the leisurely crowds, and of course, face painting.