DunRoamin' Stray and Rescue is like the Island of Misfit Toys— but for animals.

In the last 63 days, volunteers have rescued 67 injured pets.

Mildred Allison, founder of the DunRoam'n Stray and Rescue, said the organization has taken in more than 67 injured animals in the last 63 days. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"It is a lot of animals," said Mildred Allison, founder of the rescue organization. "The more people know about us the more animals we seem to be seeing."

There's a large influx of animals within the rural community of Florenceville-Bristol, straining the resources of the local charity.

"They're just everywhere," said Allison, who is also a part-time veterinarian.

The local charity only takes sick or injured animals with lives at risk.

"The healthy ones can go to a shelter, we fix the broken ones," she said.

A number of fundraisers have been organized to keep fixing those broken critters. Animals that have been able to regain their health are ready for adoption.

DunRoam'n Stray and Rescue only takes in injured animals. They stay on site, or in foster care until they are healthy enough to be adopted. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Puppies soaked in rainwater from improper shelter have been rescued, as well as a kitten recovering from knee surgery. The local vet has also performed tail amputations.

"A hit-by-car-cat, somebody found on the side of the road, you can't leave it there," said Allison. "There's nobody to pay the bill. What do you do? It's easier to fix them than it is to put them down."

A series of fundraisers have been started in order to meet the demand of so many injured animals recovering at DunRoam'n Stray and Rescue. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Since the charity only has so much space, they have been relying on several volunteers to provide temporary homes for animals before they're adopted.

"We're here to help," said Allison. "And help them recover from their traumas."