Six people in northeast New Brunswick are facing charges of illegally procuring and selling moose meat.

The alleged violations under the Fish and Wildlife Act come after an 11-month joint enforcement investigation in the Miramichi and Neguac areas.

Officers from the RCMP, the provincial Justice and Public Safety Department and federal Fisheries and Oceans Department executed eight search warrants Dec. 14 and Dec. 15.

They seized moose meat, moose antlers and meat-cutting equipment, according to a statement issued by the provincial government on Thursday.

Restricted weapons, long guns, ammunition, cocaine, marijuana and unidentified pills were also seized, along with undersized oysters, striped bass, deep freezers and four vehicles, the statement said.

There was no word on when the accused would appear in court.

The investigation is continuing.

"Illegal hunting of animals in New Brunswick is a major crime," the statement said, urging anyone who sees illegal fishing or hunting to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).