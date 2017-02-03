5 claims in 56 seconds: Fact-checking Donald Arseneault
Air Date: Feb 03, 2017 7:03 PM AT
On CBC New Brunswick’s Feb. 2 Political Panel, Liberal cabinet minister Donald Arseneault made five questionable claims in 56 seconds. We fact-checked his statements.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Fredericton
Clear
-15°C
Saint John
Clear
-14°C
Moncton
Clear
-13°C
Bathurst
Clear
-19°C
Oromocto
Clear
-15°C
Latest New Brunswick News Headlines
Must Watch
-
Video
Political Panel Feb. 2
50:42
The panel takes a cue from Premier Brian Gallant's Jan. 26 State of the Province address to discuss exactly that
-
Video
Nearing 80 Jim Olive is still rocking the slopes
1:46
A lot has changed at Poley Mountain over the decades, except for Jim Olive who has remained a constant fixture on its ski runs.
-
Video
Deer bolt after getting trapped inside Grand Falls gas bar
0:21
Watch as three deer are filmed leaving a gas station in Grand Falls, N.B.
-
Video
Driving through Pigeon Hill
1:37
A drive through Pigeon Hill showing power lines down along the road.
Top News Headlines
- Canada looking at legality of enforcing Trump travel ban on Canadian soil
- Canadian filmmaker Rob Stewart reportedly found dead, U.S. Coast Guard says
- 'Tension was growing': Quebec City mosque had plans to boost security before attack
- Astronomers find tail of stray black hole lurking in Milky Way
- Métis of Ontario sign agreement with Ottawa clearing path for new benefits
Most Viewed
- Wall of manure created just to make neighbours miserable, Moncton judge finds
- A province that's a Jeopardy! category: What is New Brunswick?
- 3 deer tear up gas bar store before clerk shows them door
- Man dies in fall from 4th storey of Fredericton hotel under construction
- Canadian troops coming to N.B.'s aid: Premier Gallant
- New Brunswick ban on generator plug-in puzzles product manufacturer
- 'We're not getting very nice comments': Frustrations mount in Kent County
- Man who died in fall at Fredericton construction site identified as foreman
- NB Power struggling to restore damaged grid 6 days after ice storm
- Brian Gallant sees 'a few days' without power for some in N.B. as storm cleanup continues
- 'Definitely unfair': Smokers unhappy with boost to N.B. tobacco tax
- Schnitzel Haus restaurant says auf wiedersehen after nearly 30 years
Don't Miss
-
Canada looking at legality of enforcing Trump travel ban on Canadian soil
-
Canadian filmmaker Rob Stewart reportedly found dead, U.S. Coast Guard says
-
FIFTH ESTATE
Quebec City mosque had plans to boost security before attack
-
Astronomers find tail of stray black hole lurking in Milky Way
-
New
Métis of Ontario sign agreement with Ottawa clearing path for new benefits
-
'What kind of life is this?': Renewed fighting in eastern Ukraine leaves residents shell-shocked
-
Updated
Thousands join families of mosque attack victims at Quebec City funeral
-
Judge orders White House to list people excluded by Trump immigration ban
-
Prosecute ISIS fighters for murder, rape, slavery, torture — not just terrorism, expert says
-
'Go kill yourself': Social media messages encourage Indigenous youth to commit suicide
-
Liberal fears of proportional representation and a referendum killed Trudeau's reform promise
-
WestJet plane turns back after smoke in cockpit 2nd day in a row
-
Sears charges some online shoppers too much tax, promises refunds
-
Some Nexus cards revoked on both sides of border following U.S. executive order
-
Mississauga mom launches complaint after police handcuff her 6-year-old daughter