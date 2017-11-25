Fredericton police responded to three car accidents and one brawl in the early hours of Saturday morning. (Daniel McHardie/CBC)

Fredericton police had a busy night from Friday into Saturday, responding to a trio of serious traffic accidents and one brawl involving 20 people.

At about 2:40 a.m. Saturday, an officer who was on patrol downtown noticed a vehicle exiting the Westmorland Street Bridge that had significant front end damage and two flat tires.

A witness told police they saw the same vehicle driving the wrong way on the bridge and trying to exit via an "on ramp" to Devonshire Drive, said Sgt. Ross Chandler in a news release.

In doing so, the driver struck a concrete wall at least twice.

The witness told police the driver then turned around at the bottom of the ramp and drove back up the same ramp onto the bridge.

The driver was pulled over and arrested for impaired driving.

Two accidents in 30 minutes

Earlier, at 1:20 a.m., police responded to a complaint that one car struck a parked vehicle in the 300 block of Montgomery Street. The two occupants of the suspect's vehicle fled on foot.

When police arrived, they noticed that at least of one the cars was a complete "write off," said Chandler in the release.

Police have not yet located the suspects involved in the accident and the incident is still under investigation.

Less than half an hour later at 1:46 a.m., police responded to a single vehicle accident on Lincoln Road, near the Experimental Farm.

Upon arrival, they saw that a car had left the road and slammed into some trees, causing significant damage to the vehicle.

The driver, who was the lone occupant, was arrested for impaired driving. He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Brawl downtown

In addition to those traffic incidents, police were also called to deal with a report of 20 people fighting on Queen Street, near the Fredericton Capital Complex, just after 2 a.m.

When police arrived, the group was separating and leaving the scene.

Officers monitored the situation but no arrests were made, Chandler said in the release.