Ah, tobogganing, that quintessentially Canadian activity. Sledding has many of the high-speed thrills of skiing, minus the expensive lift tickets and equipment, lines and need for specialized skills or training.

Dust out that Crazy Carpet from the basement, put on some snow pants (and maybe a helmet, if you're accident-prone) and hit the slopes. On that last point: do be careful. None of these hills are supervised, so slide at your own risk.

1. Saint John Airport

Folks are welcome to come and slide at the Saint John Airport, provided they don't try to park along Loch Lomond Road or on the Aiport Access Road. (Cara Amewotowu/Submitted to CBC)

This hill off Loch Lomond Road is legendary among locals for a reason: it's is both speedy enough to thrill kids, and easily accessible from the East Side. "Essentially, folks are welcome to slide on our hill," said Saint John Airport CEO Derrick Standford. "They just can't park on the airport service road: it's too dangerous with snowplows and maintenance crews going back and forth." Fortunately, he said, "our team keeps a little lot plowed for sliders to park, and there is always the parking lots at the Loch Lomond School (when school is out) and across from the school."

2. Woodstock Golf Club

Cute kids watch the fireworks at last year's night sliding party at the Woodstock Golf Club. (Submitted by Woodstock Recreation and Community Services Department)

Every year, the Woodstock Recreation Department invites members of the public to the Golf Club Hill at 132 St. Andrews St. for a night sliding party. And boy, when they say "party," they mean "party": free hotdogs and hot chocolate, a giant bonfire and fireworks display, all put on with the help of fire Chief Ricky Nicholson and the Woodstock Volunteer Firefighters. The 2017 dates are Jan. 28, Feb. 25 and March 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: the hill will be lit up specially for the occasion. Helmets are recommended for the kids.

3. Mactaquac Provincial Park

The 1,300-acre park located along the scenic Saint John River keeps hills specially groomed for sledding during the winter. (GNB)

A 1,300-acre park located off Route 105, along the scenic St. John River, Mactaquac keeps two hills specially groomed for sledding during the winter: one is fairly steep, the other a more gradual slope for young kids and beginners. Both, as well as the park's two lighted skating ponds, are open every weekend (and probably during the week, too), weather permitting.

4. Swan Pond

The Swan Pond (or, as it’s officially known, The Ladies’ College Park) is a Sackville claim to fame. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

The Swan Pond (or, as it's officially known, the Ladies' College Park) is a Sackville claim to fame — and Mount A has approved of sliding there since at least 1909, when two toboggans were available for public use at the Ladies' College. Today, the university lists sledding as as one of the official "Things To Do in Sackville." Depending on your level of daredevilry, choose either the gentle slope on the university side, or the crazy-steep run nearer to Convocation Hall. When you've exhausted both options, if the temperature is sufficiently low, you may be able to skating on the pond itself.

5. Rockwood Park Golf Club

The 18-hole municipal golf course is a great sliding hill: both nice and long and exhilaratingly fast. (Connell Smith/CBC)

There are numerous excellent sliding hills throughout Rockwood, Saint John's sprawling, 2,200 acre urban park. In the winter, the 18-hole municipal golf course becomes one of the finest, and less-utilized of these: it's both nice and long and exhilaratingly fast. If you're in the mood for something shorter and steeper, check out the busier, faster pitch beside Lily's Cafe, easily accessible (with free parking) from the Mount Pleasant Avenue entrance.

6. Spyglass Hill

The simplest way to reach this Rothesay sliding spot is to drive along Rothesay Road (Hwy 100), turn onto Allison Drive, and park on the shoulder (not at the dead end.) From there, the trailhead is easy to find: a short, gradually-sloping walk through the woods leads to the long, swift sliding hill dotted with bushes and frozen winter grass. Views of the Kennebecasis Valley, the river, and picturesque homes and churches in the distance. While well-used by hikers, dog-walkers, and tobogganers, the land is privately owned - so take extra care not to litter, and treat it with respect.