Perhaps it was a choir director, a favourite musician or someone working feverishly but without recognition behind the scenes.

Whoever it was that you believe helped shape New Brunswick's music industry, Music NB wants you to nominate them for their list of 150 New Brunswick Music Builders.

The Moncton-based music association is creating the list to celebrate Canada's 150th birthday and to honour the dedication some people bring to music in this province, said executive director Jean Surrette.

"What I'm really looking forward to is seeing that list of people who changed our lives through music and through their dedication to music," he said.

"And getting people to discover people that maybe they didn't realize are from New Brunswick or people that made a difference and maybe we can learn more about them."

While the nomination form has only been online for a few days, Surrette said the idea is already catching on with several shares on Facebook and suggestions submitted to the association's website.

List will be published July 1

People can nominate as many candidates as they like, even someone who has already died, he said.

"Anyone who knew someone that changed their life through music, could be a teacher, could be a festival organizer, could be even a volunteer," he said.

He added that a deadline for nominations has not been set, but he expects that Music NB will accept them for at least three months.

After that, the association will create a committee to sort through the submissions, and try to learn more about the nominees.

Surrette hopes the final list, which will be alphabetical, will include people from all over the province.

"It will be tough [to choose] but I think once we do publish the list on July 1, which is the goal, it will be a great opportunity for people to discover some folks that maybe they didn't know," he said.