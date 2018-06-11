15 years in prison for pair who beat Tilley man to death

Two Moncton men were each sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison for manslaughter in the beating death of Wayne Rattray, 59, of the Grand Falls area.

Kurt Hudnut-Pelletier and James Melanson will only serve a maximum of 12 years after getting credit for the time they've already spent in custody.

Neither has a chance of parole for six years.

Rattray's body was found on an island in the Renous River in May 2016, about two months after he was reported missing from his home in Tilley, about 32 kilometres south of Grand Falls on the other side of the province.

Victim's home burns down

Wayne Rattray, 59, of Tilley, in Victoria County, was found dead two months after he vanished in March 2016. (RCMP)

This March, Hudnut-Pelletier and Melanson pleaded guilty to manslaughter, and an agreed statement of facts was read in the Court of Queen's Bench by Justice Fred Ferguson.

The day Rattray disappeared in March 2016, emergency crews responded to a fire at his home, which was destroyed, the statement said.

Five days later, his pickup truck was found engulfed in flames off Highway 109 in Three Brooks, about 25 kilometres east of Tilley.

The sentencing judge followed a joint recommendation from the Crown and defence.

Outside court in Woodstock on Monday, Joyce Rattray of Hamilton, Ont., said she felt disappointed and disgusted with the sentences.

"We've been drug on for two years, getting no answers whatsoever, and now I come all the way down here this week and I still don't have any answers."

"We've been drug on for two years, getting no answers whatsoever, and now I come all the way down here this week and I still don't have any answers."

Sentences not enough to sister

Joyce Rattray said family members still feel they don't have answers two years her brother's death. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Rattray said she's not happy with the sentence the two men received "for walking into somebody's house in the middle of the night and cruelly, mentally destroy a family and murder this man."

If that wasn't enough, she said, the men took her brother from his home and dumped his body over a bridge.

"It doesn't make much sense, and [they] get 15 years. Then they'll get 12, then they'll get eight. Where does it all end?"

Rattray said the family appreciated the work of the RCMP but knew they could only do so much.

Stole chance to say goodbye

Other members of Rattray's family read victim impact statements at the sentencing.

Chelsea Phillips said that imagining the last hours of her uncle's life has been difficult to bear since the family learned what happened to him.

Sister Toni Phillips said family members were doing their best to give their brother a voice during the court process and she would continue to do so.

Linda Leach, another sister, told the court Hudnut-Pelletier and Melanson took away the family's right to say goodbye to their brother.