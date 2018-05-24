14th person arrested in Hells Angels-linked drug investigation

Normand Godbout, 59, of Grand Falls has been arrested in connection with an RCMP investigation into cocaine trafficking in four New Brunswick counties that has been linked to the Hells Angels.

Godbout is charged with conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to possess cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

He is the 14th person to be arrested as part of an investigation in New Brunswick and Quebec targeting drug trafficking among outlawed motorcycle gangs.

The alleged offences in New Brunswick happened in Restigouche, Gloucester, Madawaska and Victoria counties.

Nine people from the Bathurst area were charged on April 25, and four from Quebec were charged.

Those arrested are not members of the Hells Angels, but as a result of the investigation, police believe they have found links to the gang.

Godbout was released from RCMP custody and is expected to enter pleas on June 11, an RCMP news release said.

Several others are expected in court next month, including Raymond Bertrand, who is due for election and plea in Bathurst on June 11 at 9:30 a.m.

As well, Eric Degrace, Marcel Frilot, and Danny Smith are due to have a joint bail hearing in Bathurst on June 25-27, starting at 9:30 a.m.

Police have seized more than $900,000 cash and 5.6 kilograms of cocaine as their investigation pursued alleged links to the Hells Angels in Quebec.

Though the investigations by RCMP and municipal police forces are separate, the RCMP said the police forces are collaborating and sharing information.