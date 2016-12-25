As the end of 2016 draws near, it's time to reflect on some of the stories in New Brunswick over the past 12 months. In no particular order, here are some stories to remember. (And no, we didn't forget about Dennis Oland. We'll have a look at his past year and the year ahead on Jan. 1, when we focus on five stories to keep watching in 2017.)

1. Not guilty verdict in python deaths case

Connor Barthe, 6, and Noah Barthe, 4, were killed by asphyxiation by an African rock python on Aug. 5, 2013. (Mandy Trecartin/Twitter)

More than three years after brothers Connor and Noah Barthe were killed by an African rock python in an apartment where they were sleeping over with a friend, many new details in the case emerged as a charge related to their deaths went to trial in Campbellton. Python owner Jean-Claude Savoie was charged with criminal negligence causing death after the large snake was able to escape its enclosure through an air vent in the ceiling and kill the boys. A jury found Savoie not guilty.

Jean-Claude Savoie heads from court in Campbellton, where he tried for criminal negligence causing death after brothers Connor and Noah Barthe were asphyxiated by an African rock python in August 2013. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

2. Dual busing reference case dropped

Decisions about student transportation are now left up to the various school districts. (CBC)

With language tensions in the province bubbling in 2015, the Gallant government posed a question to the New Brunswick Court of Appeal as a reference case. It wanted to know whether the province was constitutionally obliged to provide separate school bus systems for its English and French school systems, as it had long maintained. However, the province's highest court questioned whether it should even be hearing the case. Before a public decision was announced by the court, the government made a stunning about-face in November, abandoning the constitutional case and leaving decisions about student transportation to individual district education councils. "The districts were set up to have local autonomy, said Education Minister Brian Kenny. "It's up to the districts."

3. Parlee Beach water problems

Parlee is the province's most popular beach, with hundreds of thousands visiting every summer. (Radio-Canada)

On 10 days during the peak summer tourism months, beach-goers at New Brunswick's most popular beach — Parlee Beach in Shediac — were swimming in water that had counts of fecal contamination high enough to close the beach to swimming had Canadian water safety guidelines been applied.

4. Property tax breaks under scrutiny

Premier Brian Gallant and Saint John Mayor Don Darling made the announcement that the property tax break for Canaport LNG would be repealed. (Rachel Cave/CBC)

In 2005, Saint John gave Irving Oil Ltd. a tax break on its property tax bill for its Canaport LNG property, giving the company a 90 per cent discount on its tax bill until 2030. The property's assessed value is more tha $299 million, which would ordinarily result in an annual property tax bill of $8 million. However, because of the tax break from the city, the annual bill came to $500,000 for Irving. Saint John city council changed its mind on the tax break in 2016 and the province repealed it, effective in 2017. The city's net financial gain from the change is not yet known. The issue led CBC to do a more detailed look at property tax concessions in New Brunswick. It found property tax breaks have cost the province almost $380 million over the last 40 years.

5. Sussex loses potash mine

The closure of the Picadilly potash mine in Penobsquis threw 430 people out of work. (CBC)

The town of Sussex was stunned in January when Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan announced it was indefinitely suspending its Picadilly mine operation near the town, causing the loss of up to 430 jobs. Sussex Mayor Marc Thorne said he was in "disbelief" when he heard the news. "It is just heartbreaking to hear this news today."

6. Earthquake swarm in McAdam

​There was a whole lot of shaking going on in McAdam in 2016. The village in southwestern New Brunswick was rattled by a "swarm" of small earthquakes. Natural Resources Canada recorded 51 very small earthquakes in the area from mid-February until March 1. Similar swarms occurred in 2012 and 2014. No explanation has been found.

7. Drinking game death

Brady Grattan died after playing beer-pong with hard liquor at a party. His brother Tyler shares the story in a new video produced by Leo Hayes High School students. (Submitted by the Grattan family)

A drinking game had fatal consequences for 18-year-old Brady Grattan of Fredericton in February. The Leo Hayes High School graduate was in Grande Prairie, Alta., when he played a game with friends modelled on "beer pong," where players throw a Ping-Pong ball at cups of beer and their opponents have to guzzle the beer when the ball lands in a cup. Only Grattan and friends played the game with hard liquor. After playing the game for about two hours, Grattan was found unconscious. He died later in hospital and his parents shared his story in the hope of preventing similar deaths.

8. Blaine Higgs takes PC reins

On the political scene in 2016, a familiar face took over the leadership of the Progressive Conservative Party to lead it into the next provincial election, expected in 2018. Former finance minister Blaine Higgs emerged atop the field of seven candidates, defeating former Saint John mayor Mel Norton on the final ballot.

9. Jami Springer disappearance

Jami Springer vanished from Moncton in 2016. The 27-year-old was last seen Aug. 31 on McLaughlin Drive. Despite requests from the police for tips from the public and pleas from Springer's family, she remains missing almost four months later with no clues to here whereabouts.

10. 'You ruined my f-----g life'

Mike Burden was riding his motorcycle with his wife, Kendra, in June in Fredericton, when they were struck by drunk driver Robert Shannon. Burden lost part of a leg, suffered broken ribs, a broken pelvis, punctured lung, ruptured stomach, brain injuries and personality changes. As Shannon's sentencing hearing in December, Burden showed up in court and made certain the court and Shannon knew the damage he had done.

11. Secret New Brunswick jail deaths

Jeffrey Hood, Carolyn Warnock and Jason Hopkins are three of the 13 people who have died in New Brunswick jails in the last 12 years. (Photos submitted)

A CBC investigation in 2016 discovered 13 inmates of provincial jails died in custody since 2004. Only four of those deaths resulted in a public coroner's inquest, and the details about the others were never made known. The province's correctional service had no obligation to make inmate deaths public, but in June the Department of Public Safety quietly changed the policy.

12. A ferry tale

The former Bay of Fundy ferry MV Grand Manan met an inglorious end in 2016, shipwrecked and abandoned on rocks off the coast of Panama. The vessel was bought from Coastal Transport in 2011 for $200,000 by Fritz Breckner, who hoped to offer a car and passenger service between Panama and Colombia.