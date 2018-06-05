Fredericton middle school students complete biographies on 106 WW I soldiers

After three years of hard work and research, students at George Street Middle School in Fredericton have profiled the 106 World War I soldiers named on the provincial cenotaph.

The students will be presenting their work to the public on Tuesday night at the school gymnasium.

James Rowinski, a social studies teacher, has been the lead on the project since it started three years ago.

"This kind of emboldens us to be proud of these individuals and talk about their significance in the broader official narrative that plays out in Canadian history," said Rowinski.

Students looked at marriage records, death records and service records, along with information from the Provincial Archives of New Brunswick to put together their biographies.

"They are truly historians here, because they are authors of someone's life that very few people are aware of anymore," said Rowinski.

This year, Rowinski and his class looked more at Indigenous soldiers, who haven't had their story told.

"It's been a narrative that hasn't been included I think when you talk about the Great War," said Rowinski.

Dilemmas

Students pulled together information on the 106 soldiers from provincial archives. (Philip Drost/CBC) The project wasn't without its bumps along the way. Many students struggled with reading cursive writing.

"In attestation papers that's all you see, and it gets really confusing sometimes," said seventh grade student Miguel Pinto.

Other students faced ethical dilemmas, like Russell Preston, whose subject was discharged for often being absent and drunk.

It's a really great project in that way because kids have to struggle with this stuff, and they get to have conversations about it. - James Rowinski

"I didn't want to write it in because that could be disrespectful to his family, saying that he was drunk too much and absent, but I kind of had to," said Preston.

But Rowinski said it's a good challenge for students to have.

"It's a really great project in that way because kids have to struggle with this stuff, and they get to have conversations about it," said Rowinski.

"It ties to ongoing conversations that we continue to have today. What is important, what isn't important, whose stories get to be told. Whose don't. That doesn't go away."

What's next?

While all 106 biographies have been written, Rowinski said the project isn't done.

The biographies are going to be put into a volume, and Rowinski is looking at ways to put up stands around Fredericton with the soldiers' stories.

"You'll be able to read these biographies and you won't have to just look at a cenotaph but you'll actually read the work that these kids have done," said Rowinski.

Next year Rowinski hopes to have his class look at either names on other cenotaphs, or start writing biographies on World War II soldiers.