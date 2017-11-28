National inquiry into MMIWG in Quebec LIVE
Air Date: Nov 28, 2017 9:00 AM ET
Hearings are taking place this week in Mani-Utenam, Que.
Top News Headlines
- Hidden crimes: An inside look at how police find human trafficking victims
- Dalhousie offers 'emergency hijab kits' for women facing violence on campus
- 'I did everything they asked me to': Single mom says she's battled the CRA for 6 months over child benefit
- 'This feels very modern': How Meghan Markle could nudge the House of Windsor into the future
- Trudeau is apologizing to LGBT civil servants: Here's why
Latest Canada News Headlines
- Ontario's Patrick Brown answers nagging question: what would he do as premier?
- Federal marijuana legislation clears House of Commons, headed for the Senate
- Supreme Court upholds 1st-degree murder convictions of Calgary couple who beat girl to death
- Military postal clerk fired for being a lesbian awaits apology from Ottawa
- Viola Desmond's sister recounts family's Halifax Explosion experiences
Most Viewed
- Mystery fireball that baffled witnesses was likely rocket falling back to Earth
- Giant Tiger employee suspended after video showing Indigenous customer being followed
- A spectacular fall from space: Rocket meltdown over Prairie provinces confirmed by U.S. Strategic Command
- Cheers and tears after Supreme Court upholds murder convictions of Calgary couple who beat girl to death
- Vancouver's first zero-waste grocery store open for business
Don't Miss
-
Exclusive
An inside look at how police find human trafficking victims
-
New
Dalhousie offers 'emergency hijab kits' for women facing violence on campus
-
Single mom says she's battled the CRA for 6 months over child benefit — with no result
-
Analysis
'This feels very modern': How Meghan Markle could nudge the House of Windsor into the future
-
Trudeau is apologizing to LGBT civil servants: Here's why
-
GO PUBLIC
Consumer complaints about telecoms on the rise — wireless issues most common beef
-
Indigenous fishermen hope to be arrested, trigger court case as Nova Scotia lobster season kicks off
-
Profile
Everett Klippert: The last Canadian to go to jail simply for being gay
-
Demand for fentanyl test strips booms — but test is not widely available
-
Conservative group linked to woman who falsely accused Roy Moore
-
Federal marijuana legislation clears House of Commons, headed for the Senate
-
NAFTA's potential end would hurt, but BMO says it's a 'manageable risk'
-
MUSIC AWARDS
A hip-hop reckoning? Why Drake is sitting out the Grammys
-
Urban evolution
Birds can evolve so fast that scientists can watch it happen
-
Volcano gushing ash over Bali closes airport for a 2nd day