The Sûreté du Québec​ have set up a command post in Lachute, Que., as the search continues for missing 71-year-old Yvon Lacasse.

Provincial police said Lacasse's Honda CR-V was used by the father involved in the recent Quebec Amber Alert case. The boy was found safe and sound and the father was arrested Friday.

The mobile command post has been set up in Lachute near the intersection of routes 158 and 329.

Investigators and canine units are canvassing the municipality as part of a search team, said SQ Lt. Claude Denis. The search team is also using helicopters and all-terrain vehicles to cover more ground.

Police say Lacasse could have been dropped off by the father along his route from Lachute, which took him through Maniwaki and Rouyn-Noranda before entering Ontario.

Lacasse is described as bald with brown eyes. He is five feet four inches tall and weighs around 155 pounds.

His family is worried for his safety.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or 1-800-659-4264.