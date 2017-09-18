Police are expanding their search this morning for 71-year-old Yvon Lacasse, the man police believe had his vehicle stolen by an Amber Alert suspect last Thursday.

Investigators are once again urging residents to be on the lookout for Lacasse between Lachute and Rouyn-Noranda, a stretch of roads northwest of Montreal totalling nearly 600 kilometres.

The Sûreté du Québec will also use a helicopter to look for signs of Lacasse on Route 117, the remote stretch connecting Mont-Tremblant and Rouyn-Noranda.

Police are now looking for Yvon Lacasse, 71, who is connected to a Honda CRV that Ugo Fredette was driving at the time of his arrest. (Sûreté du Québec )

​Ugo Fredette, arrested after a six-year-old Quebec boy went missing and a woman was killed in St-Eustache last Thursday, remains in an Ottawa hospital after sustaining injuries in custody.

Police said Monday he was injured as the result of a suicide attempt. Fredette's condition has stabilized and he could be transferred over to the SQ as early as this afternoon.

Family fears worst, hopes for best

Investigators are still hoping Fredette will provide details about Lacasse's whereabouts — but the communication is limited at this point, said SQ Sgt. Martine Asselin.

"Hopefully, Ugo Fredette will come to his senses and give out the information so that ... all the members of Yves Lacasse's family find answers," she said.

"To find him alive or not, they just want to find him."

Teams of volunteers join police Sunday to search for Yvon Lacasse around Lachute, Que. (Radio-Canada)

The boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been transported back to Quebec, where he was placed under the care of provincial youth protection services.

Teams of volunteers spent the weekend looking for Lacasse in the Lachute area.

Yves St-Denis, Lacasse's cousin and a Quebec MNA, said it has been an extremely difficult period for the family.

"Very sad, and at the same time happy to see all the volunteers helping," he told CBC Montreal's Daybreak on Monday.

"We made 23 teams of 10 or more people to search all the little roads, but found no evidence. We'll see what happens today."

Lacasse is described as bald with brown eyes. He is five feet four inches tall and weighs around 155 pounds.

Witness sought

Police are searching for an important witness linked to a Quebec Amber Alert case. (Courtesy of Sûreté du Québec)

The SQ have also released a sketch portrait of another man they're calling an important witness in the case.

He was seen with the suspect in Rouyn-Noranda overnight Thursday, where Fredette stayed in a hotel.

He is in his 40s with dark hair, a beard and blue eyes. He is five feet six inches tall and weighs 220 pounds.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact 911 or 1-800-659-4264.