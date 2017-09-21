Friends and family of Yvon Lacasse, the 71-year-old man who went missing last week while an Amber Alert was in place for a six-year-old Quebec boy, are taking solace after his body was located Wednesday.

"It feels very sad ... but it is still a great relief to know that he is finally found even if it is not the ending that we wanted," said Yves St-Denis, Lacasse's second cousin and a Quebec MNA.

Diane Richer, Lacasse's niece, said she is grateful for the outpouring of support from the public, and that the focus now is on grieving.

"I'm sure Yvon Lacasse will be in the hearts of a lot of people for a long time," she said.

Police have not stated publicly that the body found Wednesday night is Lacasse's, saying they would await the results of an autopsy, but sources have confirmed the positive identity to Radio-Canada.

After a week of searching, the body was found in a wooded area along Chemin de la Rouge, a gravel road that runs parallel to the Rouge River in Arundel, 20 kilometres south of Mont-Tremblant.

The body of Yvon Lacasse was found in Arundel, Que., on Wednesday following tips from the public. (Radio-Canada)

Police believe Ugo Fredette, 41, arrested in connection with an Amber Alert for a missing six-year-old Quebec boy, abandoned his own pickup truck and stole Lacasse's Honda CR-V in Lachute, south of Arundel, as he tried to evade authorities last Thursday.

The boy was found safe when Fredette was stopped the following day by police in Ontario.

Fredette has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his partner, Véronique Barbe, 41, of Saint-Eustache, but has yet to appear in court due to injuries he sustained during a suicide attempt behind bars.

Lacasse was a resident of Gore, Que., a tiny township in Quebec's Laurentians region.

Remembered as a 'gentleman'

Gore residents were among several hundred volunteers who helped with the search effort in the days after Lacasse went missing.

"It's a small town, we all know each other," Mayor Scott Pearce said.

"It's tough when you lose someone to cancer or a heart attack because you know everybody in a small town like this, but on a case like this it's even more devastating. It's unnecessary and he was someone who didn't deserve anything like that."

Pearce said Lacasse was a friendly man who never missed a community breakfast.

"He'd help his neighbours shovel the snow during storms. He was just one of those people who is always willing to help," he said.