MNA leaves Liberals after admitting he sent pornographic photo to female staffer

Liberal MNA Yves St-Denis is leaving caucus due to allegations he sent a pornographic image to a female party employee four years ago.

In an interview with Radio-Canada, St-Denis didn't deny the accusation, saying he considered the woman to be "one of the boys," and he thought she wouldn't take it the wrong way.

He claims the photo is not him, but rather a photo he took of a pornographic movie.

St-Denis said he's very surprised at the extent of the reaction. He believes he is the victim of a government employee's vendetta — he and that person had a disagreement over a file concerning St-Denis's riding of Argenteuil, which covers parts of the Laurentians.

He will now sit as an independent.

Premier Philippe Couillard said it is a "regrettable situation."

"These are not behaviours we condone, on the contrary, we don't want this in our group or in any political group," he told reporters in Montreal.

Incident flagged to Liberals in 2014

Radio-Canada has learned the woman first reported the incident to the party in 2014, then reported it to the party whip's office in the fall of 2017, but there was no follow up.

The Liberal Party had been investigating the allegation when St-Denis announced his withdrawal from the caucus.

St-Denis said he never made any advances toward the woman or acted inappropriately with her on any other occasion, a claim Radio-Canada was able to confirm.

He was first elected to office in 2014, the same year he sent the photo.

Couillard wouldn't say if St-Denis would be allowed to run as a Liberal in the upcoming election, but did say the situation "makes a candidacy harder."

"We want the best candidate, the best candidate we can, in Argenteuil, which is a very important riding for us."