The president of the Montreal police brotherhood rocked Quebec's political establishment earlier this year with allegations that two senior members of the Liberal Party avoided charges of illegal fundraising because of their connections.

An investigation led by the Sûreté du Québec into those allegations, however, has turned up empty.

The SQ said Tuesday it's found no evidence to support Yves Francoeur's claims.

Quebec Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux ordered the investigation after the police union boss's remarks set off a firestorm of controversy at the National Assembly.

Francoeur contended that two MNAs, who he later identified as one-time finance minister Raymond Bachand and current Liberal house leader Jean-Marc Fournier, were the subject of a police investigation that started in 2012.

He said the investigation linked the two MNAs to an illegal fundraising scheme involving a real-estate company with ties to organized crime.

Francoeur said charges should have been laid but weren't, because the men were elected Liberal members of the National Assembly.

Fournier and Bachand denied the allegations.

In a statement Tuesday, Francoeur acknowledged the investigation's findings and offered no further comment.