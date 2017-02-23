Some Montrealers have roots that dig down generations. For others, their foundations in the city are more fresh.

Celebrating the International Women's day with my students. Newcomers to Montreal: Iraqi refugees in 2010, now happy Canadian citizens.

- Amira Elias

Like many Italian families, my roots of Montreal are in the east end of the island. Weekends were sacred for family time, when we would go with relatives to visit parks, such as Parc Lafontaine in this photo, taken in the 1980s.

- Sabrina Marandola

I am a 5th generation Montrealer of Scottish descent and my family settled in Perth, ON, then Westmount, QC, and then finally in the West island in the early 60's. I'm a very proud bilingual Canadian.

- Karen-Anne McIntosh

My roots in Montreal are all about family. Mount Royal was one of our usual hangouts, whether for lunch, a stroll, or a paddle boat ride on Beaver Lake. Especially with our dog, Lili.

- Molly Kohli

I don't remember much because I was so young, but I do remember Dan being one of my favourite cousins and I think that day we spent holding hands at the zoo might have something to do with that!

- Daphné Santos-Vieira

Do you remember your first Julep? Here, my husband, Mark Brown, is treating our Andrew to his first Gibeau Orange Julep. As you can see, it was a hit.

- Andrea Stanford

I live everyday as a proud Portuguese, but on days like that one it's the sense of being part of a community that I really love. Feels like home (even though immigrants probably celebrate it more than those who stayed behind)...

- Clementina Santos