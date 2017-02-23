Your Montreal roots: Show us your favourite Montreal memory
Do you have a picture that captures your connection to Montreal?
CBC News Posted: Feb 20, 2017 3:14 PM ET Last Updated: Feb 23, 2017 12:06 PM ET
Some Montrealers have roots that dig down generations. For others, their foundations in the city are more fresh.
Do you have a picture that captures your connection to Montreal?
If you're a born and bred Montrealer, it might be a throwback photo of you in the city.
If you're a new Montrealer, maybe it's a photo that represents where your Montreal story began.
Show us your roots! Send your photo with a short description of its importance to your Montreal story to webquebec@cbc.ca or tag it on Instagram at #RootsofMTL.
Celebrating the International Women's day with my students. Newcomers to Montreal: Iraqi refugees in 2010, now happy Canadian citizens.
- Amira Elias
Like many Italian families, my roots of Montreal are in the east end of the island. Weekends were sacred for family time, when we would go with relatives to visit parks, such as Parc Lafontaine in this photo, taken in the 1980s.
- Sabrina Marandola
I am a 5th generation Montrealer of Scottish descent and my family settled in Perth, ON, then Westmount, QC, and then finally in the West island in the early 60's. I'm a very proud bilingual Canadian.
- Karen-Anne McIntosh
My roots in Montreal are all about family. Mount Royal was one of our usual hangouts, whether for lunch, a stroll, or a paddle boat ride on Beaver Lake. Especially with our dog, Lili.
- Molly Kohli
I don't remember much because I was so young, but I do remember Dan being one of my favourite cousins and I think that day we spent holding hands at the zoo might have something to do with that!
- Daphné Santos-Vieira
Do you remember your first Julep? Here, my husband, Mark Brown, is treating our Andrew to his first Gibeau Orange Julep. As you can see, it was a hit.
- Andrea Stanford
I live everyday as a proud Portuguese, but on days like that one it's the sense of being part of a community that I really love. Feels like home (even though immigrants probably celebrate it more than those who stayed behind)...
- Clementina Santos
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Montréal
Mainly Clear
2°C
Québec
Clear
-2°C
Longueuil
2°C
Mirabel
Mainly Clear
0°C
Sherbrooke
Precipitation
1°C
Latest Montreal News Headlines
- Quebec lawyers, notaries' union meets with government for last-minute bargaining session
- Ex-Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum will not appeal his conviction
- Your Montreal roots: Show us your favourite Montreal memory
- Canadiens acquire Jordie Benn from Stars
- Separated by war, Syrian family reunited in Montreal thanks to Jewish community
- P.K. Subban to receive national honour from Governor General
- Matthew Schreindorfer, who raised nearly $1M for cancer treatment, dies at 27
- 'Everything started to change': An asylum seeker explains why he illegally crossed into Canada
- Quebec MP enters NDP leadership race, promises basic income
- Life on the Quebec border in Trump's America
Top News Headlines
- Meet the bacterial supervillains considered the most serious threats to human health
- Convicted teen killer Kelly Ellard gets escorted temporary absences
- SpaceX to fly 2 people around the moon by next year
- Oscar envelopes explained: How do presenters get the winning names?
- Tax-free schemes fail to boost retirement savings for many of us, expert says: Don Pittis
Most Viewed
- 'Why do they want to leave?': Life on the Quebec border in Trump's America
- 'Everything started to change': An asylum seeker explains why he illegally crossed into Canada
- Matthew Schreindorfer, who raised nearly $1M for cancer treatment, dies at 27
- P.K. Subban to receive national honour from Governor General
- Trial for ex-ski coach Bertrand Charest pushed to Thursday
- Ex-Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum will not appeal his conviction
- Service resumes on Metro's Green line after medical emergency
- Montreal sound editor Sylvain Bellemare wins Oscar for Arrival
- Syrian family reunited in Montreal thanks to Westmount Jewish community
- Caregiver accused of stealing thousands from seniors in credit card fraud
Don't Miss
-
INTERACTIVE FEATURE
Roots of Montreal
-
Will the Montreal Canadiens ever have an anglophone coach?
-
MOSQUE SHOOTING
Full coverage of the attack on a Quebec City mosque
-
Quiz: How much do you know about Montreal riots, strikes and protests?
-
Photos
Does love overcome all obstacles? Glimpse into lives of couples 'embracing diversity'
-
Photos
Photographer captures life in the city of orange cones
-
Analysis
Justin Trudeau's language 'misstep' in Sherbrooke could have political fallout
-
Inside Quebec's far right: Radical groups push extreme message
-
Assassinations, firebombs on rise as mobsters fight to be crowned Montreal's next godfather