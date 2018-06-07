Your Montreal Grand Prix weekend traffic survival guide
Mural Fest, Francofolies, F-1 mean street closures, including St-Laurent, Crescent, Peel, De Maisonneuve
Tourists from around the world are in town for the three-day Formula 1 Grand Prix this weekend, and additional closures for Mural Fest and FrancoFolies mean Montreal's streets will turn into frustrating maze.
The city is recommending drivers leave their cars at home and use public transit as much as possible.
The following streets will be accessible only to pedestrians and emergency vehicles:
Peel Street
With Formula 1 activities happening on Peel Street, the street between Sherbrooke and René-Lévesque Boulevard will be closed to anyone not on foot. Details about the weekend events and Peel Street party can be found on the Peel Formula website.
The closure will last until June 11 at 6 p.m. As well, only one lane on Metcalfe Street is open to traffic.
Crescent Street
Formula One street parties on Crescent Street will mean Crescent will also be closed between Ste-Catherine and Sherbrooke streets until June 10 at 6 p.m.
Find more information about events scheduled for Crescent Street here.
De Maisonneuve Boulevard
De Maisonneuve Boulevard will be closed between Bishop and de la Montagne streets until June 10 at 6 p.m.
The closure also affects the bike path along De Maisonneuve between Peel and Bishop streets. It will be temporarily relocated to the north side of the street.
Cyclists are advised to use detour routes on de la Montagne and Mackay streets.
FrancoFolies
The FrancoFolies music festival, which runs from June 7 to June 16, will mean traffic congestion in the area around Place des Arts and the Quartier des Spectacles.
The City of Montreal is asking motorists to avoid Bleury, Ste-Catherine, Clark and Ontario streets.
Mural Fest
This weekend is the sixth edition of Mural Fest, the street art festival in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
Along with artists setting up on side streets to paint large-scale artworks, St-Laurent Boulevard will be closed to serve as the main artery for pedestrians.
The Main is closed between Sherbrooke and Mont-Royal Avenue until June 17.
Pedestrian-only streets
The following streets are designated pedestrian-only throughout the summer:
Until Sept. 4:
Place d'Youville, between Saint-François-Xavier and Place Royale East.
Place Royale West, between de la Capitale and de la Place d'Youville
Until Oct. 28:
Avenue du Musée in the Golden Square Mile, between Sherbrooke and place Ontario.
Until Sept. 5:
Saint-Paul East in the Old Port, between Marché-Bonsecours and Saint-Laurent Blvd.
Until mid-September:
Ste-Catherine Street between De Bleury and Saint-Laurent Blvd.
Ste-Catherine Street between St-Hubert Street and Papineau Ave. in the gay village.
STM offers 3-day Grand Prix pass
To ease some of the stress of getting around, the STM is offering a special $18 three-day pass for Grand Prix-goers. A two-day pass is $13.75.
The Grand Prix du Canada transit passes are on sale at select stations, listed here.
But don't bring your bikes. Because of the Grand Prix, bikes will not be allowed in the Métro system until 7 p.m. on June 8 and 9 and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 10.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.